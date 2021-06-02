New Slack Plaza hopes to attract more visitors to Capital City

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Leaders break ground on a new project aimed at making the heart of the Capital City more vibrant.

“Nothing is happening in this space. It is the center of all that is good in the city of Charleston, that’s why we had to do this project,” said, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

It’s the perfect location that city leaders say will breathe new life into downtown,

“I was looking at the plans with the stage, and the bands and ice skating with the winter so it’s going to bring a lot of families down and its going to have a lot of opportunities,” said, Steve Slack, the great nephew of former U.S. Senator John Slack Jr., who the plaza is named after.

The project is estimated to cost 3.1 million dollars and community members are optimistic about it. “I think the intentions behind it are good and I really do hope that it kind of connects all of these downtown areas together,” said, Adam Koziszk, a Charleston resident.

And it’s more than just economic development for the city, but hopefully a new reason to visit downtown. Thomas Willard, another Charleston resident says, “Especially things that you can just bring your kids to on your way to go eat, or from eating. Just little things like that. Open community spaces. More of that is definitely something Charleston could use.”

Although the space doesn’t look like much now, that will change in the coming months. “Really revitalize this downtown area and add that spice that its been missing for awhile,” added, Koziszk.

“We’re looking forward to October and the end of the year to see how everything falls in place, and see how beautiful it’s going to be,” said, City Council member Joseph Jenkins.

The city expects the plaza to be finished by October of this year.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.