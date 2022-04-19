ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Vacant homes are a big problem in West Virginia. According to WVU research, 1 in 16 properties in the Mountain State is vacant or abandoned. But Monday, a major announcement that could help cut down on the number of problem properties.

“If we can get these dilapidated buildings and houses torn down, property values are going to start going up,” said St. Albans Mayor Scott James.

He along with other city, county and state leaders are joining forces to address an ugly problem with dilapidated buildings.

Senate Bill 552 updated the tax sale statute for the first time since 1994 doing things like consolidating the tax sale process. It also drastically cuts the time allowed for a purchaser to get the deed to reduce the risk of the properties becoming dilapidated and offers other opportunities on the local level.

“What this does is it prioritizes our local governments and the neighbors of these dilapidated buildings,” said State Auditor J.B. McCuskey. “If it is the city or county who buys it the end result is we are going to fund the demolition meaning cities and counties will be the implementors of this program.”

McCuskey said the key to solving a problem this overwhelming is to bring everyone to the table. Another Senate Bill allows the state to provide $10 million to enter statewide demolition contracts to drive down costs and streamline the process.

“We have finally built a team and we have finally put together a strategy that is going to identify the houses, prioritize the local governments and hopefully after this $10 million is spent prompt a much larger expenditure of state funds to tackle this problem in a uniform way,” McCuskey said.

Another element of SB 552 is for the first time there a provision to offer delinquent tax payers who have suffered a financial hardship the chance to break their back taxes into three payments.