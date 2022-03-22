HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Huntington neighborhoods will soon see new street artwork.

The City of Huntington was awarded a $25,000 Bloomberg Art Grant to complete this project and it will be taking place in the Highlawn, Fairfield and West End neighborhoods.

Huntington officials say this is a way to not only encourage art throughout the community but to “slow traffic, create safety and change how people move.”

How did you choose the neighborhoods?

“We thought what would make a competitive project is to talk about the three neighborhoods that were a part of the America’s Best Communities competition, continue to be a part of the HIPP Plan and we continue revitalization work in all those communities. So, it was like one more step in engaging those residents and in building capacity and interest in leadership in how they want their area to be seen and grow,” says Margaret Mary Layne, the Chairperson of Mayor’s Council for the Arts.

She says in picking West End, what went into consideration is how residents move between the Wild Ramp to the Gazebo and also slow the speed of traffic in that area.

The Memphis Tennessee Garrison House area was chosen in Fairfield based on its history and the current revitalization project happening to the house. She says it was also selected to slow traffic in that area as well.

The city decided to focus on the area near the new Highlawn Elementary School to slow traffic and also to get children included in the design.

How will this work?

“We have a call for artists and a request for proposals out. Once we choose the artist, the artist will be responsible for engaging with the entire neighborhood and working with them through several workshops to understand the kinds of things they would like to see reflected in the art,” explains Layne.

The city says they hope many people from each community come out to help so when the painting begins, the streets will only be shut down for a short amount of time. Right now, they’re aiming for only a two-three day process.

Applications to present artwork ideas is due by March 31, and the city says everyone is welcome to apply and participate.