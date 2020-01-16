New surveillance video of officer involved shooting; Deputies cleared of wrong-doing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Kanawha County has closed the criminal investigation into the New Year’s Eve shooting in Cross Lanes involving Kanawha County Deputies. Deputies were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

I commend these Deputies for their heroism and courage displayed while under fire. When they were faced with gunfire they continued to pursue Mr. Davis, attempting to apprehend him. While the situation is tragic, the Deputy Sheriffs used excellent judgment, being mindful of the innocent people inside homes in the neighborhood. This incident could have been even worse if not for the actions of these Deputies. Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford

ORIGINAL STORY: New surveillance video has been released of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Cross Lanes on New Year’s Eve.

The surveillance video is taken from one of the garages in that Cross Lanes subdivision. The video shows the suspect, 49-year-old Michael Davis, aiming and firing a weapon at deputies.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says after Davis fired his first shots, he ran into the backyard of a house marked ‘for sale’ near Dawn Street.

Deputies say Davis tried to escape through the fence, but couldn’t. He instead turned, and fired shots at the deputies.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said in a press conference earlier today that he supports his deputies’ decisions and he is proud of their “heroic actions.”

Davis died on January 8th in a Kanawha County hospital.

