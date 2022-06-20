CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Charleston is celebrating its annual STEM Week with the opening of a new technology center.

According to the Salvation Army, the new Optimum Technology Center will create a space for club members to use for high-speed internet access where they can work on school assignments, increase their digital literacy knowledge and more. The organization will host a grand opening for the center at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23 during STEM Week.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Charleston’s STEM Week is an annual, five-day summer camp for Kindergarten through 12th Grade filled with activities that focus on science, technology, engineering and math. The event kicked off today, Monday, June 20, and is sponsored by Optimum, which was formerly Suddenlink.

The Club says the goal of the center is to help give members easier access to technology and digital skills.

“The idea for the Optimum Technology Corner stemmed from our partners at Optimum identifying a need and quickly taking action,” said Justin Clark, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club. “At the Boys & Girls Club, we recognize the role technology plays in today’s world, and we are so thankful to Optimum for their continuous partnership and critical investments that provide our members access to technology and STEM learning opportunities, which contribute to strong digital literacy skills and inspire interest in STEM opportunities.”