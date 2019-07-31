New tobacco ban, including vaping, to take effect August 1 at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – An updated tobacco policy that explicitly includes a ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products is set to take effect Thursday at West Virginia University.

The WVU Board of Governors adopted the new policy on February 8, and it applies to West Virginia University, WVU Institute of Technology, Potomac State College and all university property.

The new policy states that the use of tobacco products and any form of smoking, including electronic smoking devices and vapor products, is prohibited.

WVU is also working to develop a way to identify and report violations and locations where the rule is repeatedly violated. It is also working to establish stringent methods of enforcement.

The policy states that students who violate it will be subject to student conduct proceedings and sanctions. Faculty and staff members will be subject to disciplinary proceedings that could affect performance evaluations.

Visitors who refuse to comply will be asked to leave campus, according to the policy.