CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A teen accused of killing four family members asked for a continuance of his trial in Kanawha County Court Wednesday morning.

18-year-old Gavin Smtih’s trial was set for October 11, but his defense asked for a continuance so he can undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Kanawha County Judge Kenneth Ballard granted the motion, and Smith’s pretrial will now start on November 9.

Smith is being charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two brothers in Elkview in December of 2020. Smith will plead not guilty to all of his eight counts, including first-degree murder. Investigators say they found smith in a home hiding behind a dresser and also found clothes with blood on them, matching his brothers.

Another teenager, Rebecca walker is serving 10 years on four counts of acting as an accessory in the case. She was in a relationship with smith at the time of the murders.