New website helps West Virginia students navigate financial aid options

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to pursuing a college degree, the steps to finding financial aid can be overwhelming. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is trying to make that journey easier with a new website.

The group heard requests from students asking for a one stop easy location for all things financial aid. The goal is to help students and families find what they need without having to visit several different websites.

They created a video campaign highlighting the revamped website and the importance of going to college.

“Our students have been telling us that it is not that easy to figure out,” said Dr. Sarah Tucker, Chancellor of Higher Education. “They wanted a one stop for what exactly does financial aid look like where can we look for more information so we created this site.”

Dr. Tucker said they already offered several resources relating to going to college but the new site focuses entirely on financial aid. The new site and campaign will also focus on people returning to school, not just recent grads.

“We know that in West Virginia so many of the people that we need to go to college are adults who are in the workforce right now. So we are also targeting them and making sure they know there are grants that are out there for them,” she said.

The website is up and live. You can find it here.