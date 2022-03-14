CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new wellness center will open on the West Side at the West Virginia Health Right (WVHR) Clinic.

The CommUNITY Wellness Center, opening Thursday, will provide behavioral healthcare and other services. The center’s mobile medical unit, funded by UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, will provide routine primary care and testing for HIV and Hepatitis C.

Health Right will host a grand opening for the CommUNITY Wellness Center on Thursday, March 17, at 1 p.m. at 511 Central Ave. (Five Corners Intersection). A UniCare-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be after the opening.

Mayor Amy Goodwin will join WVHR CEO Angie Settle and UniCare president Tadd Haynes for a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by an open house at 2 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a $25 Walmart gift card.

The opening of the CommUNITY Wellness Center comes slightly over nine months after Health Right opened a West Side clinic.

Health Right can be reached at (304) 340-1555 for more information about the new wellness center.