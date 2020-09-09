New York adds WV, OH to travel advisory list

NEW YORK (WOWK) – New York has added Ohio and West Virginia to it’s travel advisory.

According to NY state officials, this means anyone from the Mountain State or the Buckeye State traveling to New York must quarantine for 14 days from the time of their last contact.

The two states were added Tuesday, Sept. 8 along with Delaware and Maryland. Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were removed from the list according to NY state officials. New York has a full list of restricted states available on the state’s coronavirus website.

Today 4 states were added to NY's travel advisory.



Visitors traveling from Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia must quarantine upon arriving in NY.



Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been removed from the list.



Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/V3Xo9eDwJy — State of New York (@NYGov) September 8, 2020

According to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Tuesday marked the fourth day in a row West Virginia has had the highest rate of COVID-19 spread in the nation.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said part of the problem is people may be misinterpreting the state’s color-coded County Alert System map, which tracks infection rates in each county. He says many people believe the map is just a guide to whether schools can open or after school activities can be scheduled rather than a public health map.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.