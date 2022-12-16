CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday.

Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family.

Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years as vice-mayor. He says he’s looking forward to serving in the legislature and has some priorities.

“As city council and being involved in the neighborhood, it was continue to work with our police department and identify some of the problems we have with our drug issues. And work with them and come together and see if we can’t come up with some solutions,” said Del. Walter Hall (R) Kanawha.

Hall says he will also be an advocate for economic development.

“You know, you talk about economic development in communities, it starts with these vacant and dilapidated structures. And our treasury office – our Auditor’s office – has started a program that helps our communities tear these structures down and I want to continue to support that and make that flow very easy and tear down some of these structures,” Del. Hall said.

Hall has worked in the insurance industry for two decades. State law allows for him to continue serving as vice-mayor of Saint Albans, and as a delegate. He intends to do so since so many issues overlap.