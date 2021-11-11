Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donates $5,000 to Mountain Mission of Charleston, West Virginia

IRVING, TX (Nov. 11, 2021) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WOWK-TV 13 News, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Charleston, West Virginia, and the surrounding area, announced today that the Foundation will donate $5,000 to Mountain Mission, Inc., serving needy families and individuals in the Kanawha Valley.

In operation for more than 90 years, Mountain Mission was founded in 1925 by a few men to help meet the spiritual and physical needs of the less fortunate with emergency assistance, financial support, food, clothing, furniture, and medication. Mountain Mission operates two thrift stores in the region, offering clothing, appliances, and everyday items such as toys and kitchenware; proceeds from the stores’ sales go to funding emergency assistance programs provided by the organization.

WOWK-TV has been associated with Mountain Mission for many years, and serves as the organization’s primary media partner. In 2005, WOWK-TV and Mountain Mission teamed up to fill multiple trailers with supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina. In 2016, the station worked with the Mission to provide assistance for thousands of victims affected by massive flooding that hit the region. Earlier this year, WOWK-TV staff members worked with Mountain Mission to collect more than 500 bags of groceries for those facing hunger and food insecurity in the area due to the pandemic. The station has also helped with Mountain Mission’s fall food drive and will do so again this year.

“This financial contribution is extremely appreciated and valuable to Mountain Mission and our work to help hurting families all across the greater Kanawha Valley this holiday season,” said Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts. “We greatly appreciate the Nexstar Media Foundation and WOWK-TV for their commitment to our communities through Mountain Mission programs. The relationship between WOWK-TV and Mountain Mission goes back nearly two decades and we are very proud of this partnership, not only for this holiday season’s feeding program, but for all the events that we work on together throughout each year. The heart and compassion of WOWK-TV, their leadership, and all of their employees speaks volumes of their character and the care they have for the less fortunate.”

Commenting on the donation, Sean Banks, Vice President and General Manager of WOWK-TV, said, “We are proud of our long association with Mountain Mission, and grateful for everything it provides for those who are in need of help throughout the Kanawha Valley. The staff is wonderful, and their work is critically important. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission, and we are proud that the Nexstar Media Foundation will make this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between WOWK-TV, its employees, and the mission.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

