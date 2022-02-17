(WOWK) — Once a potent cold front passes through Thursday night, the region will be sharply colder and the high terrain of West Virginia could wake up to some snow falling early in the day. See image below for an idea of the region involved. Amounts of snow will be light but there could be some slick areas.

Predictor depiction of snow early Friday morning

Temperatures on Friday will start down around 30 degrees.

Predictor temperature model output for Friday

The cold northwest breeze will keep temperatures in check all day with highs only in the upper 30s at best.

Predictor temperature model output for Friday afternoon

Yet another cold front comes through early Saturday and once again areas on the northern and eastern fringes of the WOWK-TV viewing area will have a chance for some quick moving snow showers.

Predictor model depiction of snow Saturday morning

This snow should be light and in fact the wind will change directions and we should see a high slightly warmer than Friday, up around 40-42.

Sunday and Monday look dry with more rounds of rain coming in on Tuesday as seen below.

Predictor model depiction of rain on Tuesday

There could be a few more showers late Wednesday but yet another system is seen coming in from the south and west on Thursday. This could start with a little freezing rain or mixed precipitation in parts of Ohio and the Greenbrier Valley and we could see it end as a mix in those spots too Thursday night. Most of us will just see rain as the high should be in the 40s.

Predictor model depiction of precipitation Thursday night (2/24)

With these several systems coming through, including the rain to be seen on Thursday (2/17) the 7 day total estimate for rain is well above 3 inches for the region.

GFS Model output of rain total anticipated from Thursday 2/17 to Friday 2/25

We will keep you up to date on any flooding concerns throughout the week ahead. Be sure to download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app by clicking the link directly below.