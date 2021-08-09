Nicholas County deputies investigate fatal shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Nicholas County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 7.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hookersville Road, and they found the victim, Nathaniel James Wood, dead from a gunshot wound to the neck.
No charges have yet been filed in this investigation, and it is believed to be domestic in nature.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.