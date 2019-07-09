Nicholas County Deputies investigate suspicious fire

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Nicholas County Sheriffs Department is investigating a suspicious fire after two buildings in the Mount Nebo area were found fully engulfed in flames. Deputies say at around 1 AM on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019, they were dispatched to Route 19 near Mt. Nebo in reference to a possible fire after Courtesy Patrol contacted the 911 center to report heavy smoke and the sound of fireworks in that area.

Photo Courtesy of Devon Lopez

Upon arrival, deputies located two structures on Whippoorwill Road fully engulfed in flames. Fire departments from both Nicholas and Fayette Counties were dispatched and the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office was notified. The investigation is still ongoing.