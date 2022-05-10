NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department lost one of its own on Tuesday.

According to Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole, Deputy Travis Lawson was killed during an off-duty accident.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department congratulated Deputy Lawson on his graduation from the West Virginia State Police Academy on April 1.

Commissioner Cole said the following in a Facebook post:

Our hearts break for the Nicholas County Sheriff Department and the family of our Deputy Travis Lawson. Deputy Lawson defied all odds after a series of medical issues and made it through the WV State Police Academy to become a Certified Officer for the NCSD. Deputy Lawson graduated recently, after being awarded the Perserverance Award and accomplished his goal to become a public servant. We lost Travis today in an off-duty accident. We will remember you, your dedication to Nicholas County for generations to come. Godspeed, Travis. Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole on Facebook

The Summersville Police Department posted their condolences on Facebook: