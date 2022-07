NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been charged with a total of 10 counts of sexual abuse in Nicholas County. Authorities say the victim was a juvenile under the age of 12.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Nicholas County Magistrate Court, Christopher Woodrow Rose, 37, was arrested in connection to reports of a child being sexually abused.

Police say Rose is accused of abusing the juvenile at least five different times between 2014 and 2018.