NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley has officially switched to the Republican Party.

The Nicholas County Republican Executive Committee welcomed him to the party on Tuesday.

Sheriff Nunley commented in response to the switch on Facebook saying “It’s my pleasure to make one of the smartest moves in six years. It has been tirelessly on my mind. Everyone that knows me knows what my beliefs are. Now leave no doubt my heart is settled in with some of the finest folks in the country.”