HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in a $2.5 million money laundering scheme has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution.

29-year-old John Nassy, a Nigerian national, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and six months of home detention and ordered to pay $148,000 in restitution.

Court documents say that Nassy was involved in a scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims, many of them elderly.

He and other members of the scheme allegedly created fake online profiles and contacted victims by email, text, social media, or dating websites. They led victims to believe they were in a romantic relationship, friendship, or business deal, according to court records. Then, the conspirators allegedly asked for money for various fraudulent reasons.

Nassy pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen money in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme.

Nassy is one of 10 men charged in four separate indictments with several fraud-related crimes in this scheme. A total of Six people have pleaded guilty so far. Charges remain pending against some codefendants.