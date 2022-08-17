CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that work is still happening on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City.

Every night, crews are rebuilding MacCorkle Avenue from 33rd Street to 40th Street. Most of the work has been done underground to install drainpipes, storm drains and gutters.

Crews have been working primarily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to decrease traffic disruption while most people sleep. When they are finished for the night, they cover the road with steel plates until the paving process is ready. The steel plates are a clue that the work continues, according to project supervisor Andy Womack.

“It hasn’t been visible to the public, but we’ve been trucking along,” Womack said.

Soon, crews will put in new curbs and gutters along MacCorkle Avenue, drill for new lighting, and pour concrete for new sidewalks.

In Oct. 2021, Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was given a $10,036,333.91 contract for the rebuilding project. The construction will also ensure drainage and keep the road safe and smooth for years.

Also in 2021, SQP Construction Group completed a project to install 105 ADA-complaint curb cuts on the road between 35th Street and 58th Street.

One last project will completely repave MacCorkle Avenue from 40th Street to 56th Street. That contract is expected to go out for bidding in the coming months.