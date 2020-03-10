Nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 6 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky and 3 in Ohio.

In Kentucky, patients are being treated in Harrison, Fayette, and Jefferson counties. Patients in Ohio, who are all in their fifties, are located in Cuyahoga County.

Two of those affected by COVID-19 recently returned from a Nile River cruise.

Universities across the Tri-State are also taking action. At The Ohio State University, starting immediately students will no longer go face-to-face classes and turn to online learning options.

More universities across Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia are also expected to take action.

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director, describes this as a pandemic.

“So much more guidance will be coming but people do need to know that it’s not going to be life as normal in this country for a while. We will be leaning in and asking businesses and everyone to cooperate as we give guidelines for what’s best for Ohioans,” said Acton.

