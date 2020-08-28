Nitro City Hall closed as COVID-19 precaution

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Nitro’s City Hall Building is closed today, Friday Aug. 28.

Mayor Dave Casebolt says he made the decision out of “an abundance of precaution” as an employee has been showing symptoms of COVID-19.

City officials say the employee has received negative test results for the virus but is showing symptoms. According to the mayor, the employee has been retested and is awaiting results from the new test.

Officials say people can still call City Hall, and whether City Hall will be open Monday will be determined at a later time.

“We will not reopen until I have a firm grasp on the impact of this breakout. I’m not going to risk the health of the public or our employees.” City of Nitro Mayor David Casebolt

