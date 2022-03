NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Humanitarian money approved by Nitro’s city council will be going to Doctor’s Without Borders to help those in Ukraine.

The humanitarian money was approved by Nitro’s city council earlier today, Mar. 15, 2022.

The money, approved from City Budget and Council, totals $6,373, which translates to $1 for every citizen in Nitro.

Mayor Casebolt says he hopes other municipalities in the state will follow Nitro’s lead.