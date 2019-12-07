Nitro man convicted of killing man paying child support

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK, AP) – A Nitro man will likely face life in prison after being convicted of murder.

Juan Chic, 30, has been found guilty of shooting and killing Andre Leonard, 27, in August 2018. The shooting happened in Institute when Leonard met the mother of his child to give her money to go shopping for school clothes. Prosecutors said Chic drove the mother to retrieve the money then stepped out of a car and shot Leonard.

A sentencing date has not been set.

