Nitro plans more improvements to Ridenour Lake

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – These days, people are looking for activities to enjoy outdoors. Leaders and volunteers in Nitro are working to make sure Ridenour Lake is at the top of the list of places to visit.

“Nitro is going to be the place to go to enjoy hiking and biking,” said Nitro Mayor David Casebolt.

He said it is an exciting time at Ridenour. Casebolt said volunteer Tracy Toler helped get things in motion.

“He immediately envisioned what it could be and he went to work – volunteer work – not getting paid for any of this, he went to work building trails,” Casebolt said.

The city recently purchased 260 more acres that will be used to add 10 to 15 miles of hiking and biking.

They were also awarded a Land and Water Conservation grant. They’ll be putting in new docks, a new shelter and other updates.

“It has made a huge impact on our community. It is bringing a lot of people to the lake area and when they come to the lake area they stop at our stores. They stop at our restaurants and diners and they have dinner so it is incredible what he has done,” Casebolt said.

They’re also planning to put in primitive camping sites.