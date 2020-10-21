Nitro Police Department welcomes new chief

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -The Nitro Police Department has a new Chief of Police.

A Nitro City spokesperson says Mayor David Casebolt appointed Major Chris Fleming for the position at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The council voted unanimously to endorse the mayor’s appointment.

Fleming, an 18-year veteran of the Nitro Police Department, will replace current Chief Bobby Eagleton on Dec. 18. Eggleton begins a new tern as the Putnam County Sheriff on Jan. 1, 2021.

