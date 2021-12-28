Nitro Police: Man tried to steal catalytic converter from truck while driver was still inside

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Nitro Police are investigating after a man tried to steal the catalytic converter from a truck while the driver was still inside the vehicle.

According to Major J.J. Garbin with the Nitro Police Department, it happened Monday afternoon at the Nitro Park and Ride.

Maj. Garbin tells 13 News that the victim’s truck had tinted windows so the suspect could not see that someone was in the truck.

Police say the man under the truck with a saw, who they believe planned to remove the truck’s catalytic converter, was in the parking lot selling another one to someone else prior to the incident.

When the victim realized what was going on, he confronted the man. He jumped into the bed of a truck, which was later involved in a chase and search in the Scott Depot area of Putnam County.

West Virginia State Police say a man named Travis Edmonds of Milton is wanted in connection to that incident. He was one of three people who ran from the truck when it crashed off of the Scott Depot Exit on I-64.

Edmonds is wanted in connection to felony warrants in Putnam and Cabell Counties, West Virginia State Police say.

Nitro Police have not released any names in the incident, but Maj. Garbin says that they do believe the truck located by the state police is believed to be related to the incident in Nitro.