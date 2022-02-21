ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Construction for the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge is ramping up this week, and it may impact your daily commute. Monday morning contractors started the installation of the first main steel deck support beams onto the bridge.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the project calls for building a second bridge just north of the existing bridge and eventually shifting all westbound traffic onto the new bridge, while using the existing span to carry eastbound traffic.

Plans for this week call for one girder to be lifted from a barge in the Kanawha River and a second girder to be lifted from the western bank. The two girders will be bolted together mid-air before being lowered onto the new bridge supports above WV 817, just north of where the road passes under the existing bridge.

Here’s how it could affect your commute:

Because the girders will be lifted above WV 817, traffic will be periodically disrupted while the girders are hoisted into place. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is expected to continue for about two weeks. If you do have to travel in the area, use caution.