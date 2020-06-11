Nitro-St. Albans bridge inspections impact I-64 commute starting June 14th

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Inspection of the Donald Legg Memorial Bridge could cause some overnight traffic delays in Kanawha County.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has planned an inspection of the bridge, commonly referred to as the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge, on I-64 from Sunday night, June 14, through Friday, June 26. The WV DOH says it plans to perform the inspection during nighttime hours to lessen the impact to traffic.

The right westbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., each night, beginning Sunday night, June 14, until Friday morning, June 19.

The DOH says beginning Sunday, June 21, the right eastbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until Friday morning, June 26.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation asks drivers to use caution when driving in the work zones.

