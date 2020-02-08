Nitro-St. Albans Bridge reopens after emergency repairs

NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of I-64 on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge between Nitro and St. Albans have reopened after closing for emergency repairs on the bridge.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation closed the bridge Thursday around 10 a.m. when they were made aware of a failing expansion joint on the bridge. The closure caused major traffic delays that are continuing as traffic begins to move across the bridge again.
WVDOT officials say the two-foot-wide middle plate of a shin was about to come out into traffic, and that they had never seen one of these stacks of shins fall apart so quickly. Officials believe a bolt rusted and fell, and at that point, one of the stacks of shins fell.
The WVDOT says the large volume of traffic being rerouted over the past 48 hours has been overloading detour routes. The Department of Highways is monitoring intersections on side roads during Friday rush hour. The WVDOT coordinated this incident with Ohio and Kentucky to limit transportation along I-64, making every effort to alert drivers early and find other alternatives, especially for truck drivers that may be coming through the area.
