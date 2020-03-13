Nitro to close public facilities over COVID-19 concerns

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The City of Nitro has released the steps it plans to take to protect the city’s citizens and employees amid coronavirus concerns. As of today, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Virginia. The city says it’s taking these steps “out of an abundance of caution.”

The city says public access to Nitro City Hall will be discontinued beginning Tuesday, March 17. This situation will be in place until further notice and normal business operations will continue at this time by telephone and or email. Residents may pay municipal through direct, online or the outside drop box at city hall. For other public needs such as building permits, etc., people can call into city hall at 304-755-0702.

All public facilities will be closed including the Public Works building and Public Library, beginning March 16, according to a press release for the city. Anyone with a reservation for one of the city’s facilities may cancel before their event and will be able to receive a refund.

The Public Works Department plans to continue normal trash pickup. Nitro Police and Fire Department personnel will be in service as usual, according to the city.

Nitro Municipal Court cases scheduled to be conducted on March 26 and April 6 have been canceled and will be rescheduled.

The city is also postponing the Easter Egg Eggstravaganza and citywide volunteer cleanup day for Saturday, April 4 at Nitro City Park until a future date for both events will be announced. All Nitro Little League activities have been canceled until April 6. Information on this situation will be posted and updated daily on Nitro’s website, www.cityofnitro.org.

