PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are classifying a fire at an abandoned trailer in Putnam County as “suspicious.”

According to Putnam County dispatchers, the fire was reported on Vintroux Road in the area of Tractor Pros on Winfield Road.

Authorities say the single-wide trailer was abandoned and did not have utilities connected. No injuries were reported, according to police, but the trailer was completely destroyed by the blaze.