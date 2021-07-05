Nitro Wars Museum reopens after renovations

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Nitro Wars Museum reopened to the public Monday after being closed for renovations in early 2020. That planned closure lasted much longer than expected because of COVID-19 but it gave volunteers more time to bring their vision for the space to life.

“I think it is important that he sees where we came from,” said Sandra Mattox, about her grandson Lucas. The two to see all of the new updates. “We are here just to see the importance of where we are today and how we got here and how Nitro started.”

The museum looks different than the last time it was open to the public.

“Now instead of having everything just scattered we have all of the WWI items together, all of the WWII, the Korean, Vietnam, we have the Civil War,” said Carmen Kostelansky, with the Nitro Wars Museum. “You can tell that I just love this place and I am proud of it. I am so proud of it and all of the workers. I mean we have just we have worked and worked.”

For many people in the city, the museum offers a chance to share their family history with others in the community.

History buff Kathy Barr pointed out several of the items she donated as she toured the museum. “Otherwise what do you do let it sit in a closet,” she said. “I want it to be able to be out here for people to see it and appreciate what they went through.”

If you are interested in viewing the museum you can get more information here.

