NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A young man from Nitro celebrated his first birthday as a teenager on Thursday. It’s a milestone that his doctors said he’d never reach.

The community marked the special occasion with an impromptu parade featuring Weston Rasberry’s favorite thing, flashing lights!

First responders from throughout the Kanawha Valley were staged at the Nitro Police Department around 6:15 p.m. Several community members also joined the lineup before driving to Rasberry’s neighborhood to make his 13th birthday day a little brighter.

For Weston’s family, Rasberry turning 13 is a victory.

“We were told at eight months old that Weston wouldn’t survive and that we needed to sign a DNR. I walked out of the room full of nurses, doctors and social workers crying saying there’s no way, I’m not giving up hope. And here we are celebrating his 13th birthday,” said Weston’s mother Sheri Rasberry.

So far no doctor has been able to identify Weston’s exact syndrome. They carefully manage his symptoms day to day.

“He is one happy boy though,” Sheri said. “He keeps us laughing daily.”

One of Weston’s favorite things just happens to be sparkling lights.

Because of his health, Weston has never had a birthday party. So his family and longtime nurse started getting some people together for a light parade to celebrate.

The effort snowballed bringing a community together to celebrate a boy who beat the odds and made the world a little brighter along the way.

“That is the one thing Weston has taught me is to never give up hope. He is a miracle that he is still here today with everything that he’s been through. He is a fighter,” Sheri Rasberry said.