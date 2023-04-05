NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Customers in Nitro will soon have more options when it comes to internet services.

Crews with SecureNet installed the main broadband trunk line that will bring more options for high-speed broadband to Nitro on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt told 13 News that the company will offer broadband packages at an affordable price.

“We expect to start selling packages probably in the next few weeks,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “What this is going to be is the high-speed broadband will also give them the capability of selecting streaming services which they can get cheaper than TV services.”

SecureNet is hoping to be ready for customers in Nitro by July 2023.