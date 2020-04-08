No cause determined for Kanawha County house fire that killed 82-year-old

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Big Chimney. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled last week’s fire that killed an 82-year-old woman in Big Chimney as undetermined in cause.

According to a statement sent to News 13, the victim’s home was so severely damaged by the fire that a positive determination as to its origins could not be made. The fire occurred on the morning of Friday, April 3.

The home did have smoke alarms, but investigators do not know if they were working at the time of the fire.

The victim was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and autopsy.

