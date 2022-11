MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – No results changed after a recount of votes in Mingo County today, Nov. 28, 2022.

A spokesperson for the Mingo County Commission tells WOWK 13 News the recount was for the Mingo County Circuit Clerk race.

The recount included the early votes in the county as well as the votes in Precinct 43 in Marrowbone, Precinct 44 in Kermit and Precinct 59 in Varney.

The recount was completed at 3:45 p.m. this afternoon, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, and the vote tally remained the same.