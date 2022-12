Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can contact authorities at 304-586-0246.