KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Dispatchers say a Kanawha County school bus has crashed into a tree.

According to West Virginia 511, the crash happened on Elk River Road North at approximately 4:06 p.m. Friday, May 6 near the Kanawha-Clay county line.

Dispatchers says there were students onboard the bus, and no injuries have been reported at this time. The school bus received minor damage.