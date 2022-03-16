WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a vehicle crash in Wayne County involving a school bus.

According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, March 16, on Route 152 in Wayne. Troopers say when the bus was making a left-hand turn onto Big Creek Road, it was struck in the rear by a Honda Pilot.

Authorities say there were not any children on the bus at the time of the crash and neither driver was injured.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the WVSP in the investigation.