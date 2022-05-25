UPDATE: (11:45 A.M. Wednesday, May 25): Authorities say the driver of the tractor trailer has been taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Dispatchers had originally said the driver was not injured.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers in Putnam County say no one was injured when a tractor-trailer crashed and went into a ravine this morning.

Dispatchers say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning Wednesday, May 25, when the tractor trailer went off the road on the bridge at Five and Twenty Mile Creek Road on Route 35. Authorities say the driver was briefly entrapped but was not injured in the crash.

According to dispatchers, this is not a hazmat situation, but the southbound side of the Route 35 bridge may have some minor damage.

The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and Putnam County EMS responded to the scene.