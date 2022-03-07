HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The top-rated Nickelodeon preschool series “PAW Patrol” will be coming to Huntington in June 2022.

The “PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure'” production will be at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on June 7 and June 8, 2022, according to a press release.

Officials from the Mountain Health Arena say that “action-packed, music-filled production,” will feature a pirate-themed adventure that includes Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma saving Cap’n Turbot and finding a treasure map. The event will also include a new, “pup who’s all ears,” Tracker.

Tickets for the “PAWsome” event will be on sale starting Mar. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the PAW Patrol Live website, through Mountain Health Arena’s box office or on Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20.

V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages start at $110 that includes a premium seat and photos with the PAW Patrol team after the show, according to a press release. Each adult and child above the age of one will need their own VIP ticket.