No spring break this year? College students react

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Colleges and universities across West Virginia have decided not to have a spring break this year due to the pandemic. Schools say this is a way to continue fighting the spread of COVID-19.

College students across the Mountain State won’t be laying on the beach or partying in Miami this spring break. West Virginia State University has a campus-wide task force that met last spring and advised staff on ways to keep everyone safe.

“One of the recommendations from that task force was to accelerate our academic calendar this year for spring and to start a little earlier and end a little earlier than usual and to do away with spring break,” Jack Bailey, West Virginia State University Spokesman said.

Of course, students say it’s hard not to have a break, but say they understand the importance of the decision.

“I obviously wish that we had one so that we could go out and do something with our friends, but I completely understand, and we had an extended winter break so I think it kind of evens out,” Alex Darby, a West Virginia State Univerity student said.

“It kind of like broke me because I was excited to just go out and see other people but I mean I knew that wasn’t going to happen because of COVID but having spring break in college is something I was looking forward to,” Quentin Moody, a West Virginia State Univerity student, said.

University of Charleston and West Virginia University have also canceled this year’s spring break. Marshall University decided to close give students a three-day weekend for a short break.

For some students, it’s not about hanging out with friends, but a mental health break from studying.

“A lot of our assignments have been pushed up because we’re getting out earlier, but at the same time we won’t have that extra week off to relax and let us feel somewhat a little normal,” Amanda McGlone, a West Virginia State Univerity student, said.

On the bright side, students will get to make up for that one week lost soon.

“Classes actually finish up on April 16, which is earlier than usual, but as a result our students will have a longer summer break,” Bailey said.

Staff at WVSU say they hope next year will be a normal academic calendar year.

