No voting delays, power restored at Sissonville precincts

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Voters were still able to cast their ballots after a power outage occurred around 10:15 a.m. in Sissonville, West Virginia.

Voters at the Sissonville Elementary and Sissonville High School, otherwise known as precincts 374, 434, 429 and 431, were still able to cast their ballots due to a backup battery.

Prior to Appalachian Power restoring the power, Emergency Management Officials were in the process of deploying generators to the sites to provide power for the remainder of the day as part of the Election Day Emergency Plan.

Officials say AEP was able to restore the power at the precincts by 11:20 a.m.

