NOAA Winter Forecast: Above average temperatures expected in tri-state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The NOAA (National Oceanic Atmospheric Association) has released its annual winter weather forecast.

For our region, the forecast calls for SLIGHTLY ABOVE average temperatures as a result of La Nina:

“With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Precipitation is expected to be SLIGHTLY ABOVE average in southern Ohio and seasonal elsewhere.

NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above-, near- or below-average, and how drought conditions are favored to change.

Read the entire forecast here.