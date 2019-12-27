Non-profit in Lincoln County is working to help those struggling with addiction

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Lincoln County is working to help those who might be struggling with addiction and/or mental health issues.

“There’s a very big problem but it mostly goes unnoticed, or the stigma is so impacted in that community that people just don’t want to talk about it, or they just want to ignore it and pretend that it doesn’t exist,” says the president of ‘Lincoln County Community Outreach Program,’ Ryan Elkins.

“I’m in long term recovery from a substance use disorder and I also suffer from PTSD from childhood trauma and other things,” says Elkins. “I noticed what I had to do to leave the county to find recovery is something everyone was having to do.”

Elkins’ organization, ‘LCCOP,’ is now working to raise money to have their own facility in Lincoln County. If you would like to donate, you can do so through their Facebook page.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories