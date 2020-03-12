Non-profit organization connects shoppers with local artisans across the tri-state

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – All around the tri-state local artisans are making and selling unique, handcrafted items. But without advertising, it’s often hard to find either these creations or their creators.

The “Foothills Exploration of Appalachian Tourism” (FEAT) group has been assisting local artisans in Northeast Kentucky for several years. Now, the group is expanding into other areas in the tri-state. Ohio and West Virginia artisans and small businesses can now join the group through their new website.

Previously the non-profit group only hosted small events for local artisans to help showcase their products. Now, with the advancement of their website, the group can share member’s information, including business addresses and ways to contact.







Co-owners of “Walking on Sunshine” in Grayson, Kentucky, Camellia Bair and Pamela Howard have been longtime members of the group. With help from FEAT, they were able to collaborate with other artisans and showcase their handmade products in their shoppe.

It really is to promote businesses like grassroots businesses. a lot of people who do handmade and then just any business that’s not like a multi-level marketing or a chain. Pamela Howard

The new website, as well as the regional expansion, is designed to bring more interest in shopping for unique, handmade items. For more information on the “Walking on Sunshine Wellness Spa and Shoppe”, click here. To find pricing and FEAT membership information, click here.