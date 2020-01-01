Non-profit organization kicks off the new year with annual fundraiser

Ashland, Ky. (WOWK) – The Neighbors Helping Neighbors non-profit organization located in Ashland, Kentucky kicked off the new year with its annual Wine and Bourbon Ball.

As the year 2019 comes to a close, businesses and organizations across the tri-state host end of the year countdown parties. For Neighbors helping Neighbors, the end of the year is an opportunity to fundraise for the local community.

The non-profit organization offers nine different resource facilities ready to help with community development and growth. Neighbors Helping Neighbors brought in over three-hundred Ashland area residents to partake at the end of the year celebration.

This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so we depend highly on a good turn out, but we have a lot to offer too with this event. This is what helps us. The money that we raise here is what helps all these different non-profits stay in that building rent free. Brittnany Hoback

The annual event acts as the organization’s largest fundraiser helping to keep its services going. The venue featured over 30 choice bourbons, twenty wine selections, and a vast selection of beers.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors building on Carter Avenue in downtown Ashland.