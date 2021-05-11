Non-profit seeks clothing to help young men dress for graduation success

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Calling all guys! If you’re doing some spring cleaning and getting rid of clothes, a local organization will gladly take them from you.

Dress for Success River Cities usually only takes female clothing, but this year, they are helping to dress some young men graduating from high school as well. The organization says they are looking for everything from shoes and shirts to pants and ties.

“We have about a week to gather and prepare these items for a special suiting day at the school, so we need to move pretty quickly,” the organization wrote on it’s Facebook page.

If you can help, you can make an appointment and schedule a time to drop off your items at the organization’s address at 541 9th Street in Huntington. The organization has more on the sizes needed on its Facebook page.