Non-profits looking toward outside funding amid the pandemic

CATTLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Many local fundraisers have been canceled this year, forcing non-profit organizations to find other means of funding.

In Catlettsburg, Kentucky the Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Northeast Kentucky (CASA), an organization that assists abused and neglected children in the courtroom and in communities, is one of many non-profits having to adjust.

Dealing with a child who has been neglected or abused is a very sensitive issue. There are resources available, but the pandemic has taken a financial toll on the organizations that provide them.

We’ve lost two of our annual fundraisers, so that makes this event, this campaign even more significant to our budget. Carol Adams, CASA Northeast Kentucky Executive Director



CASA is not the only organization affected. According to the Executive Director of Hope’s Place in Ashland, Kentucky, Lisa Phelps, their organization has lost more than $50,000 dollars from lack of fundraising during the pandemic.

Phelps says they are also “working with the state coalition in finding a solution to the shrinking Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding.” This money has been used in the past to help more than 500 families in their coverage area.

CASA also receives VOCA funding and the fear is it will disappear completely.

There are projections that that funding may be cut next year, maybe not cut completely, but definitely reduced. Carol Adams, CASA Northeast Kentucky Executive Director

Adams also says they have received generous donations from businesses and individuals in the community, but losing grant funding could mean less money used for operating expenses.

Many organizations have been taking advantage of virtual fundraisers – while in-person experiences are being pushed back.

Recently, CASA of Northeast Kentucky is continuing its “12 Days of CASA” campaign, which is one of four fundraisers needed throughout the year. Instead of attending in-person, donations can be made online.

Last year, their goal was $12,000 dollars, however, this year the goal is to reach $50,000 dollars.

